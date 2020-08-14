IRONTON — The following people were indicted Aug. 7 by a Lawrence County grand jury:
Joshua L. Boggs, 39, of Township Road 1006, Chesapeake, and three co-defendants, Christopher B. Thompson, Ohio 7, Proctorville, Rione M. McDaniel, Township Road 1259, Proctorville, and Angela G. McDaniel, 59, of Township Road 1259, Proctorville, were charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
- Stephanie M. Adkins, 37, of Grassy Lick Road, Barboursville, was charged with tampering with evidence and theft.
- Meahgan Gail Russell, 35, of Private Drive 302, South Point, was charged with trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile. A co-defendant, James Williams, 44, of the same address, was charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana. The grand jury also is seeking to confiscate $3,122 in cash confiscated with his arrest.
- Nicholas E. Shoemaker, 25, of Grayson, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.
- Jeffrey Douglas, 37, of the 1000 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with evidence, vandalism and attempted escape.
- Walter L. Sisler, 48, of County Road 105, Kitts Hill, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
- Katey N. Hinton, 37, of Township Road 171, Scottown, was charged with tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism.
- Adam Bryan Maines, 22, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of meth and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $300 in cash in his possession when arrested.
- Jeffrey A. McDenzie, 36, of the 1500 block of Crestview Drive, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, violating a protection order or consent agreement and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
- Unique R. Brown, 47, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest.
- Danny D. Pack, 45, of Louisa, Kentucky, was charged with having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm), improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding. The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $1,040 Pack had in his possession when arrested.
- Michael A. Taylor Jr., 31, of the 900 block of Douglas Street, Huntington, was charged with possession of 14.5 grams of cocaine.
- Shawn D. Siders, 34, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, was charged with attempted burglary.
- Lisa K. Keeney, 42, of Kentucky 5, Ashland, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
- Jacqueline S. Kormanik, 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of meth and receiving stolen property.
- Courtney D. Hazlett, 28, of Grayson, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs with a prior conviction.
- Clarence M. Botkins, 48, of Private Drive 4287, Ironton, was charged with possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
- Kimberly H. Lincoln, 33, of County Road 1, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of 8.43 grams of meth.
- Samantha G. Maynard, 27, of Tomahawk, Kentucky, was charged with receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth. The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $6,625 in her possession when arrested.
- Angela M. Stafford, 42, of Township Road 1404, South Point, was charged with identity fraud and receiving stolen property.
- Lee R. Girvin III, 59, of Genoa, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possessing a defaced firearm.
- Tiffany J. Henry, 27, and William Lee Waddell, 29, both of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, were charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
- Jennifer A. Jenkins, 37, of the 2100 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of meth and one count of failure to appear.
- Emma J. Canterbury, 58, of Dingess, West Virginia, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
- Timothy D. Keeton, 62, and a co-defendant, Heather A. Estep, 55, both of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, were charged with receiving stolen property (a Chevrolet truck).
- Jesse D. Mezo, 34, of County Road 70, Proctorville, was charged with felony domestic violence.
- Michael A. Howard, 48, of Private Drive 865, South Point, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
- Herman Edison Aliff Jr., 46, of Private Drive 203, South Point, was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl.
- John W. Benson II, 40, of County Road 411, Proctorville, was charged with failure to appear.
- Jason E. Yates, 42, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, was charged with failure to appear.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.