Ohio University Southern Dan Evans Alumni Leadership Award winner Josh Blanton and family.

 Ohio University Southern | Submitted photo

IRONTON — A variety of paths lead students to Ohio University Southern, and the experiences students gain over the courses of their education are just as diverse. This year’s Dan Evans Alumni Leadership Award winner had a nontraditional path that led him farther than he ever anticipated going.

“I went for my first year, and then essentially was taking a quarter off here and there because I was working, waiting tables at C.R. Thomas,” said Josh Blanton, who started his bachelor’s degree program at Ohio University Southern in 2000. Blanton’s academic advisor, John Miller, helped keep him on track. “No matter how many times I showed back up to his office after I had to take time off, he understood the situation and said, ‘Here’s what we need to do put you on the right path,’” said Blanton.

