IRONTON — Several Lawrence County emergency service providers are warning about a telemarketing service soliciting funds from county residents that fire and emergency officials didn’t authorize.
The telemarketing scam is soliciting money for county Emergency Medical Services and local fire departments for training and equipment, said Robert “Mac” Yates, executive director of operations for the ambulance district.
The ambulance service “has no affiliation with any fundraising group,” Yates said in a press release. The ambulance district doesn’t solicit outside funding by a telemarketing firm. The ambulance district is supported by tax revenues and patient billing, he said.
“Neither Lawrence County EMS nor any local fire department we are aware of solicit donations via telephone,” he said. “Any donations given will in no way assist any local emergency service and will be received by an impostor.”
“It’s a phone scam,” said Mike Boster, director of the county Emergency Management Agency. “It’s something I’ve dealt with in the past. I even got a call like this once.”
If county residents get such a call, Boster said, it’s best to decline the offer and give directly, in person, to local fire departments.
“So many people can be misled by these phone scams,” he said.
Telemarketing phone scammers typically use tactics like this, Yates said. People may think they are making a responsible, charitable donation when in fact they are being taken advantage of by criminals, he said.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless on Thursday warned residents about giving out personal information over the phone.