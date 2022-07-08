IRONTON — The application deadline has been extended to Aug. 1 for the Ohio Regional Promise Award for fall 2022.
This renewable pilot program will cover the full cost of tuition and mandatory fees to attend an Ohio University regional campus for fall 2022 incoming full-time, Pell-eligible freshmen with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA.
To qualify for the Ohio Regional Promise Award for Fall 2022:
Ohio Regional Promise Award students who successfully complete at least one year (two semesters earning at least 24 semester hours after high school graduation) at a regional campus and wish to relocate to the Athens campus to complete their undergraduate degree have the option to replace their remaining Regional Promise Award eligibility with a One Ohio Scholarship, valued at $5,000 annually toward Athens campus tuition and fees.
To qualify for the One Ohio Scholarship:
Qualify for and receive the Ohio Regional Promise award as a degree-seeking first-year student in fall 2022.
Complete at least one year (24 semester hours) with a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on one of Ohio’s regional campuses.
Declare intent to relocate to the Athens campus by the relocation deadline, and enroll in a minimum of 12 credits on the Athens campus.
Complete the Free Application for Federal Student (FAFSA) by Jan. 15 each year beginning 2023, and qualify for the federal Pell Grant.
