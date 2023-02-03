The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio announces the upcoming opening of its annual application period for scholarship funds. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Wednesday, March 15.

FAO offers a wide variety of scholarships for students throughout the 32-county Appalachian Ohio region interested in pursuing postsecondary studies at institutions of higher education or through vocational programs. More than 280 scholarship funds have been created at FAO, fueled by donors who recognize the role education can play in the future success of both young adults and the region’s communities.

