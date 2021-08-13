WASHINGTON — The Appalachian Regional Commission invites proposals from qualified organizations to design and execute a program titled “Community Capacity-Building Pilot” to help Local Development Districts and local elected officials strategically use American Rescue Plan Act Local Fiscal Recovery dollars.
The program aims to position Appalachian communities for long-term success in managing projects that meet the greatest needs and enhance economic growth.
“American Rescue Plan Act funding presents a rare opportunity to spark transformative economic change in our Appalachian communities,” ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin said in a news release. “Local governments and local development districts in Appalachia are in need of tangible best practices and guidance regarding the most effective ways to deploy ARPA funding. We at ARC are perfectly positioned to support forums that cultivate networking and inform key stakeholders about how ARPA funding can be leveraged to not only aid in recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, but also spark long-term economic transformation. This initiative is a critical step in ARC’s longer-term vision to build community capacity in the region.”
The Community Capacity-Building Pilot program will consist of three key components:
Creation and rollout of trainings designed for Local Development Districts, local elected officials and their staff;
Identification and management of a bench of vendors that will provide technical assistance services to local governments seeking to strategically deploy rescue plan funding; and
Facilitation of rescue plan best-practice sharing among development districts.
“The American Rescue Plan Act is giving communities across Appalachia the chance to make once-in-a-lifetime investments and reignite their regional economies,” ARC States’ Co-Chair Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release. “This program is designed to give local officials the tools they need to deploy these funds efficiently and equitably, so that every part of the region emerges stronger from this pandemic.”
The awardee of this contract will oversee organizing and executing the overall program, including managing all research, logistics, content development, training delivery, continued best-practice documentation and facilitation and program evaluation. Training forums are expected to launch in the fall.
