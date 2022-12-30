The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Helpful information including agency highlights, facts and figures are included in the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s 2021 annual report.

The AAA7 provides services to ten core counties in Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

