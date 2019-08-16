The Lawrence Herald
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio - Several area churches have teamed up to make sure local students get the best possible start to the new school year.
The annual Bobcat Blessings event is set for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Green Township Fire Department, 144 Gervias Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. It will happen rain or shine.
During this event, participating churches will provide children with the supplies they need to allow them to look forward to the new school year, along with a brand new backpack (children must be present to receive supplies).
The churches will also provide free lunch to everyone in attendance, haircuts for all school-age children, inflatables, a clothing station that will allow the kids and parents to pick out clothing and shoes to begin the school year and much more.
"We envision every child having the best learning opportunities possible, beginning with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom," event spokesperson Kyle Storms said in a news release.
"We have named the event Bobcat Blessings. Even though the event is named Bobcat Blessings - taking its name from the mascot of the local school in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Green Local Schools -this event is open to any child in any school district that may need the supplies to start school. Because every child deserves a great start to the school year."
The program is open to any school-age children in preschool through 12th grade.
The churches that are making Bobcat Blessings happen include: The Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene; Ohio Furnace Baptist Church; Haverhill United Methodist Church; Sandhill Christian Baptist Church; Franklin Furnace United Methodist Church; Franklin Furnace Independent Baptist Church; New Life Worship Center; St. John Lutheran Church and Franklin Furnace Church of God.