IRONTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol posts in Lawrence, Gallia and Scioto counties have selected troopers of the year for 2022.
Trooper Michael Martin has been selected as trooper of the year for 2022 at the post in South Point.
Martin was selected for the award by his peers based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public, according to a release.
He joined the highway patrol in 2015 and was assigned to the Lebanon post before being transferred to the Ironton post in 2017.
Martin is a graduate of Minford High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 2010 through 2015 and was deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom.
Trooper Russell Dennison, 30, of Gallipolis, has been selected as trooper of the year in Gallia County.
Dennison previously received the criminal patrol award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as the ACE award in 2019 and 2020, according to a release.
He joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2017. A graduate of Gallia Academy High School, Dennison and his wife, Samuella, live in Gallipolis with their two children, Oliver and Dani.
Trooper Michael Newman has been selected as 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Portsmouth post.
Newman, 41, joined the highway patrol in 2006. A native of Otway, Ohio, and a graduate of Northwest High School, Newman also has served at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
He also was selected as the Portsmouth Post trooper of the year in 2012, according to a release. Newman and his wife, Jennifer, live in Otway with their children, Austin, 18, and Andrew, 15.
