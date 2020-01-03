ASHLAND — About 40 veterans services organizations will converge under one roof to bring resources and information to area veterans.
The Veterans Resource Expo is planned for noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at American Legion Post 76, 405 20th St., Ashland.
The expo is hosted by the American Legion 9th District of Kentucky.
All area veterans are invited and encouraged to attend this free resource expo.
Veterans who have a DD-214 are encouraged to bring it with them.
Some resources that will be on site will include housing and homeless assistance, job and career assistance, community outreach, mental health and overall health screenings in mobile units, help with veterans benefits, VA resources, and much more.
Organizers are also hosting a Chili Contest in order to provide a free, hot meal to the attendees.
Any community member or organization that wants to participate should contact Whittney Dallaire at 606-475-3294.
The guidelines are as follows: Entries must be at least a crockpot-size dish of chili that is labeled with its heat level and the individual/organization entering, accompanied by a box of crackers.
There will be prizes for first, second and third place.