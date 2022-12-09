The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Musicians from all over the region will gather on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the historic Ariel Opera House in Gallipolis, Ohio, for the 2022 annual Ariel Merry TubaChristmas.

This 2 p.m. concert is part of a nationwide celebration of low brass music created by Harvey Phillips, according to a news release from the Ariel. Now in its 49th year, Merry TubaChristmas is presented in over 250 cities throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. In an unusual turn of events, the concert itself is free to everyone but the participants pay to perform as per the request of Phillips himself to provide funding to continue the tradition throughout the country.

