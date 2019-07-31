By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
SOUTH POINT, Ohio - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin an asbestos cleanup at the South Point Biomass property in early August, according to a press officer for the EPA.
The cleanup could take five months to complete. About seven people will be on site participating in the cleanup, according to a representative of the EPA in Chicago.
The purpose of the cleanup is to remove asbestos found on the floors of a building and in piles surrounding the exterior and other hazardous materials found within the building in drums and cylinders, according to the federal agency.
About four years ago, then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine claimed in a lawsuit that Biomass representatives mishandled asbestos at the former South Point Ethanol plant, causing a danger to the public.
The complaint claimed owners of the former ethanol plant removed materials at the site without notifying the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as required by law concerning the disposal of asbestos.
South Point Biomass Generation, Renewable Resources and principals Mark E. Harris and Tyler S. Harris were named defendants in the complaint.
Meanwhile, the principals were once again named defendants in a lawsuit filed in Ironton seeking back taxes due on the 80 acres at the plant adjacent to The Point, a South Point industrial park.
That suit was filed by Brenda Neville, representing the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. The complaint is seeking $29,339.13 in back taxes from South Point Biomass. The suit alleges the company has not paid county property taxes since 2015.
Several times in the past two decades, the company has been sued for non-payment of county taxes. Company officials in past cases paid the back taxes prior to the property being put up for sale.