IRONTON — An Ashland man faces a maximum prison sentence of 11 to 15 years after pleading guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Timothy Sizemore, 31, of the 800 block of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Monday, March 23. Sizemore was released on a $100,000 recognizance bond pending final sentencing and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
In an unrelated case, Holly Gonzalez, 43, of Greenbo Drive, Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions. Ballard set final sentencing for May 1.
In other cases:
- Mary Cummings, 34, of Altizer Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug and identity fraud case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She was placed on home confinement on an ankle monitor until a bed opens up at STAR.
- Justin Beitzing, 28, of Charleston, pleaded guilty in a drug possession and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Marc A. Wilkes, 42, of 29th Street, Ashland, pleaded innocent to a charge of felonious assault. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Robert B. Stokes, 35, of Shenandoah, Virginia, pleaded innocent to charges of receiving stolen property (a handgun) and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Joshua Delawder, 25, of the 2200 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Brandon S. Cron, 26, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth, identity fraud and tampering with evidence. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Rashawn J. Tillman, 20, of Detroit, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Timothy Wayne Tomlin II, 26, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.