IRONTON — An Ashland woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison in a case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Tricia G. Adkins, 32, of the 1600 block of CC Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Stephen Holloway, 27, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability. He was sentenced by Finley to 18 months in prison.
In other cases:
— Roman Lewis, 59, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to failure to appear and was sentenced to a year in prison.
— Catherine S. Havel, 24, of the 100 block of 29th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 400 hours of community service.
— Josie Copley, of the 1400 block of Meade Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. Copley was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Copley also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
— William D. Thomas, 42, of the 700 block of Buckhorn Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to trafficking in drugs within the vicinity of a school. Thomas' bond was set at $25,000.