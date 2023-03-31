The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

AYB pic.jpg

The Ashland Youth Ballet will present “Music in Motion” for the Ironton Council for the Arts at the Ironton High School Auditorium at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

 Submitted photo

IRONTON — The Ashland Youth Ballet presents “Music in Motion” for the Ironton Council for the Arts at the Ironton High School Auditorium at 3 p.m. on Sunday April 2. This will be the final concert of the council’s 2022-23 subscription concert series. Tickets are $15 and are available at the performance. The performance is free for students, and Ironton High School is handicap accessible.

The Ashland Youth Ballet is a non-profit civic organization that serves the Tri-State by maintaining and preserving the technical and artistic elements of dance training and performance. They are the resident company of the historic Paramount Arts Center in the Ashland Arts district. The AYB’s mission is and has always been to engender the art of dance and dance education in the Tri-State. They have accomplished this by sending nearly two dozen alumni on to careers in professional dance, including performing with the Rockettes, “Wicked,” and on Broadway (https://ashlandyouthballet.org/).

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you