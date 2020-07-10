The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested David L. Wilson, 50, of Township Road 153, Pedro, on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and disrupting public service and transported him to jail.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Jesse D. Mezo, 34, of County Road 70, Proctorville, on Sunday on charges of felonious assault, felony domestic violence, felony violation of a protection order and unlawful restraint after receiving a call he pushed his mother out of a moving car and drove his vehicle over a cat. Mezo was transported to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Aaron D. Rose, 39, of Belmont Street, Ashland, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua A. Sparks, 38, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Ironton, on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
IMPROPERLY DISCHARGING A FIREARM: Responding to a call of shots fired, a sheriff’s deputy last week arrested Birdie C. Maynard, 68, of Township Road 1280, Proctorville, on a felony charge of improperly discharging a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 13-year-old South Point boy and transported him to the Lawrence County Group and Shelter Home after his mother said he grabbed her arm and twisted it back after complaining he didn’t get to watch what he wanted on TV. The juvenile already is on probation in juvenile court.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting charge, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Carisa M. Sammons, 30, of the 700 block of West 28th Street, Huntington, on charges of drug possession, theft and criminal trespassing and transported her to jail.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 26-year-old Chesapeake woman reported last week someone stole from her a handgun valued at $499.