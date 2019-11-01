IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a disturbance call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Austin Boggs Bryan, 18, of Portsmouth, on a charge of felonious assault. A man told authorities last week that a man hit him in the head with a breaker bar.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Edward Turner II, 42, of Township Road 1167, Proctorville, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported him to the county jail. Turner had an outstanding warrant and didn’t have a driver’s license. A deputy also took several Xanax pills off Turner, who didn’t have a prescription for them.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Responding to a call of an overdose, emergency medical personnel had to give several doses of Narcan to a man who had been kicked out of rehab for using drugs, which was against the program’s rules. The man was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington for treatment.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 52-year-old Ironton area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. His girlfriend last week reported that he grabbed her and threw her on a couch, hurting her leg and finger and breaking her glasses.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 35-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her boyfriend shoved her to the ground, injuring her back and causing her to lose her phone. The man left before a sheriff’s deputy arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 32-year-old Ironton area woman reported Saturday that her 12-year-old son started yelling and slamming doors before pushing her out of the house. The boy was transported by a deputy to the Lawrence County Juvenile Group Home.