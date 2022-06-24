IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned some 30 indictments Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Nathan Donald Grice, 37, of South Bend, Indiana, was indicted on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
Kenneth L. Kennedy, 52, of the 1000 block of 3rd Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth and illegal use of drug paraphernalia.
James L. Kelley, 35, of the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated.
James B. Staley, 63, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Natasha Rae Greathouse, 35, of the 800 block of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, was indicted on charges of aggravated and possession of meth, two other charges of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane David Taylor, 31, of Township Road 1051, Ironton, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth
Sara Beth Shanks, 36, of the 1600 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault.
Brandon L. Strunk, 29, of the 500 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm), using weapons while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.
Amber Lynn Fraley, 32, of County Road 1A, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
Jeremy L. Griffin, 42, of West Union, Ohio, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
Makalee E. Buzzard, 20, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
George M. Earl, 51, of the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
Michael W. Neff, 27, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
An indictment is a formal charge against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
