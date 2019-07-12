Courtesy of TAMI JONES
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
Local author Jennifer L. Hixon will be selling and signing copies of her first book, "The Life and Times of Twinkie Marie Cupcake," from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton. The book is a children's novel about life seen through the eyes of a family dog.
Hixon has been an enthusiastic reader her entire life and had always planned to share stories as a writer. After waking up to feed the family dog one morning the idea of sharing stories through the eyes of Twinkie Marie Cupcake made that long-time dream become a reality.
This first book in her series of sharing life through the eyes of Twinkie Marie Cupcake as she discovers her own value, and the importance of herself and those around her. This story reminds readers to be who they are meant to be and that, no matter who you are, you can make a difference in your world.
Hixon is a Green High School graduate, graduate of Ohio University and University of Phoenix. She is a chemical dependency counselor in Ironton and is currently enrolled in a master's degree program for clinical counseling at Walden University. She is the mother of two girls and loves to travel with them to enjoy experiencing new places and things together.
The July Briggs Library Teen Book Club selection, "The Rest of Us Just Live Here" by Patrick Ness, is available as both an eBook and audio book through the library's Hoopla digital service. Teen Book Clubs meet this month at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the Proctorville library and at 4 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the Ironton library.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Items on the schedule through July 17, are:
- Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion (ages 1-5 and their caregivers) at the South Point library.
- Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, July 15, at 1 p.m.: Free art class for tweens (ages 8-12): watercolor sun and moon painting at the Chesapeake library.
- Monday, July 15, at noon: Author Jennifer L. Hixon visits the Ironton library.
- Monday, July 15, at 2 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the Ironton library.
- Monday, July 15, at 3 p.m.: Tweens (ages 8-12) make a Moon Button Collage at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, July 15, at 4 p.m.: Lego Club at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m.: Girls invited to learn STEM in Motion from the Girl Scouts at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 2 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion (ages 1-5 and their caregivers) at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 4:30 p.m.: Adult painting class at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for ages 10 to 17 at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, July 17, at 2 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, July 17, at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) paint a stained glass solar system at the Proctorville library.
- Wednesday, July 17, at 1 p.m.: Adult book discussion club at the Ironton library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.