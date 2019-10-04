20191004-law-ica

Courtesy of Patrick McCoy

The award-winning Americana duo Casey Kelly and Leslie Ellis will perform the next Ironton Council for the Arts concert on Saturday, Oct. 12.

IRONTON — Casey Kelly & Leslie Ellis, an award-winning Americana duo from Nashville, will perform their show “Journey Through Genres with Storytelling, Comedic Chemistry and Songs” on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 pm, in Ohio University Southern’s Bowman Auditorium.

Admission is $10, season tickets are $40, and both are available at the performance. Ohio University students are admitted free with ID.

The duo create a multi-genre experience by drawing from their past and present experiences and combining original songs with fresh takes on old favorites. Through their stories, the audience can catch a glimpse of the ups and downs of life in the music business and how the unexpected things in life lead you right to where you belong.

Kelly & Ellis are not newcomers to performing. Multi-instrumentalist and twice Grammy-nominated songwriter Casey Kelly began his career as a Rock-n-Roll recording artist for Elektra Records, touring with Loggins & Messina, Poco, and the Beach Boys.

Grammy-award winning vocalist Leslie Ellis began her career on Broadway starring in award-winning shows like “La Cage aux Folles” and “CATS, The Musical.” After her Broadway days, Leslie became a sought-after studio singer and in 1998 won a Grammy award for singing with Celine Dion on “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic.

Kelly & Ellis’ 2017 release “The Long Road to You” won a 2018 IMEA Award for AC Album of the Year.

