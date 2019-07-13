COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, has been appointed to the Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support, according to a news release.

The committee was created to ensure that the Ohio General Assembly has oversight over the adoption process and that parents have the tools they need to promote and sustain a healthy living environment for children who are adopted, according to the release.

Baldridge serves the 90th District, covering Scioto and Adams counties and the western part of Lawrence County.

