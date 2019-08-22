WINCHESTER, Ohio - State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, has been appointed to the Environmental Education Council in the Ohio House of Representatives.
"I am excited to serve in this new role and to work with the council to make sure that Ohio is a leader in the United States when it comes to having an environment that is clean for our children and future generations," Baldridge said in a prepared release.
Baldridge represents the 90th District, which covers Adams and Scioto counties and the western half of Lawrence County.