WINCHESTER, Ohio — State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, has been nominated by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve as director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Baldridge, who represents Scioto, Adams and the eastern part of Brown County, was re-elected as the 90th district state representative last November. If he is appointed to the position and resigns from the Republican-dominated state legislature, the Republican committee will name a replacement to serve out the rest of Baldridge’s term.
“It has been a tremendous honor to represent the people of Ohio’s 90th House District over the past four years,” Baldridge said. “I will continue to serve Ohio to the best of my ability in this new capacity.”
Baldridge formerly served four terms as an Adams County commissioner. He was raised on a seventh-generation family farm and is still active in the family’s farming operation, according to a news release.
Baldridge Farms has both livestock and crop production, according to a release from the governor’s office.
“I am pleased to nominate Brian Baldridge for director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture,” DeWine said. “Brian knows the industry and is passionate about promoting Ohio agriculture. He also shares my vision for making needed improvements to the Ohio State Fairgrounds.”
Baldridge also has served as a firefighter and paramedic for the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Anderson Township Fire Department.
The appointment as director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture has to be confirmed by the Ohio Senate, according to the release.
“It is bittersweet to leave the (state) House, but I could not be more excited for my future at the Department of Agriculture,” Baldridge said.
