Baldridge

WINCHESTER, Ohio — State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, has been nominated by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve as director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Baldridge, who represents Scioto, Adams and the eastern part of Brown County, was re-elected as the 90th district state representative last November. If he is appointed to the position and resigns from the Republican-dominated state legislature, the Republican committee will name a replacement to serve out the rest of Baldridge’s term.

