IRONTON -- Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard was elected to the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association board of trustees earlier this month at a judicial conference in Columbus.
Ballard, 42, has been on the bench in Ironton for three years. He worked at the Huntington law firm of Campbell Woods for a number of years prior to running for judge. Ballard was a partner in the firm when he ran for judge. He filed earlier this year as a candidate for a six-year term as judge in the March 17 primary in Ohio.
He also served with the firm of Anspach Meeks Ellenger in Huntington.
“I am honored to have been selected by my peers to serve the common pleas judges association and I look forward to not only representing the general division judges throughout the state, but also the citizens of Lawrence County in my new role,” Ballard said.
Ballard started the Nexus Recovery Docket, the first specialized drug court certified by the Ohio Supreme Court, in Lawrence County last year.
He is a 1995 graduate of Ironton High School, a 2000 graduate of Marshall University and a 2003 graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Law
The association is comprised of all general-division judges in Ohio. It has more than 300 members, including active and retired judges.
The purpose of the group is to improve the law, legal system and administration of justice in Ohio, Ballard said.
Being in the group allows him “to act as a voice for the judges” and to try and improve the judiciary, he said.
Ballard will attend the group's next meeting in March.
He is scheduled to preside over a murder trial next week at the courthouse in Ironton.