Anthony Ray Hinton attends a special screening of “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” at the SVA Theatre on Monday, June 24, 2019, in New York. Hinton will speak at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a free, public live-stream event at Ohio University Southern’s Ironton campus in the Collins Building, Bowman Auditorium.
IRONTON — Renowned author Anthony Ray Hinton, who was exonerated after 30 years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he did not commit, will headline the Ohio University Regional Campus social justice series.
Students and community members are invited to explore topics related to the death penalty, incarceration and rehabilitation, according to a news release.
Hinton will share his story at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a free, public live-stream event at Ohio University Southern’s Ironton campus in the Collins Building, Bowman Auditorium.
“The Social Justice Series is bringing our attention the devastating effects that inequity and inequality in the criminal justice system can have on individual lives and on our communities,” Robert Pleasant, Ohio Southern director of student services, said in the release. “I’m hoping that all of us can come away from the series with a renewed understanding of our individual roles in healing and in creating a just system for all people.”
In 1985, Hinton was wrongly convicted of two unsolved murders, but was freed in 2015 with the assistance of the Equal Justice Initiative. Since his release, Hinton has traveled the world sharing his story and discussing the changes needed to prevent similar injustices from happening to other people. In 2018, he published “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” which was selected for Oprah’s Book Club and is a New York Times bestseller.
“Ohio University students are curious about equity issues,” Kevin Cordi, assistant professor of teacher education, said. “This will allow them to hear from people who have struggled to be heard. Our students will hear a story not quite their own. They will realize their access or rights are not always the same as someone else. This programming is about listening to these voices.”
The Social Justice Speaker series concludes with Dr. Rev. Jack Sullivan Jr. discussing the death penalty at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, live-streamed on Ohio Southern campus. Sullivan Jr. was awarded the 2020 Social Justice Award by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in recognition of his work to end the death penalty and has numerous other awards for his work in restorative justice. Following the presentation, a roundtable panel will discuss solutions in the criminal justice system. Panelists will include Ronette Burkes-Trowsdell, deputy director of Reentry for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Keith Tremblay, Fairfield County Juvenile Courts on “Reimagining Juvenile Justice.”
The series is sponsored in part by a stewardship grant from the Ohio University Office of Undergraduate Experiential Learning and Ohio University Regional Campuses. Other sponsors include Ohio Division of Student Affairs, Ohio University Libraries, Ohio Lancaster Friends of the Library, Ohio Lancaster Theatre, Ohio Multicultural Center, Ohio Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Patton College of Education, Scripps College of Communication, Black Student Cultural Programming Board, Center for Law, Justice, and Culture, Charles E. Zumkehr Professorship in Speech Communication and the Fairfield County District Library.
