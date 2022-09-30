The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NY Special Screening of "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality"
Buy Now

Anthony Ray Hinton attends a special screening of “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” at the SVA Theatre on Monday, June 24, 2019, in New York. Hinton will speak at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a free, public live-stream event at Ohio University Southern’s Ironton campus in the Collins Building, Bowman Auditorium.

 Greg Allen

IRONTON — Renowned author Anthony Ray Hinton, who was exonerated after 30 years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he did not commit, will headline the Ohio University Regional Campus social justice series.

Students and community members are invited to explore topics related to the death penalty, incarceration and rehabilitation, according to a news release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.