PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Beulah Baptist Church will host a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the church, located at 20 Township Road 1087 in Proctorville.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Children two and under are free. The breakfast will include sausage, eggs, pancakes, juice, coffee and milk. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA troops based in Proctorville. The American Heritage Girls program is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. The mission of Trail Life USA is to guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others and experience outdoor adventure.
For more information, contact Angel Schneider, AHG Troop Coordinator, at 304-942-5222, or Tom Schneider, TL Troop Master at 304-638-7822.