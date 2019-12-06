IRONTON — Eleven-year-old Sawyer Blackburn felt good about his chances in the Lawrence County Spelling Bee earlier this week. But he was in no way over confident.
Blackburn, a sixth-grade student at Ironton St. Lawrence school, finished runner-up in last year’s spelling bee.
Blackburn spelled more than 20 words, and “boutique” made him a winner of this year’s countywide spelling bee at Ironton Municipal Court. All seven public schools in the county and St. Lawrence sent two students to this year’s spelling bee.
“I taught him everything he knows,” joked his mom, Kelli Blackburn. “Just kidding. He is a good speller. We’re very proud of him.”
Blackburn, who was attending his third spelling bee, went out for the sixth grade basketball team and didn’t spend a lot of time practicing for the spelling bee this year, he said.
“I wasn’t setting my hopes too high,” Blackburn said. “I was hoping it would go decently well. But it was better than that.”
“I love math and reading,” said Blackburn, who is planning to go to college in a half-dozen years or so. “I hope to be an English or math teacher.”
“He’s a good student,” said St. Lawrence Principal Chris Monte.
Addisyn Wood, an eighth-grade student from Dawson-Bryant, was runner up at this year’s spelling bee.
Other participants in the bee were:
Gavin Wilson and Landon Kerns from Chesapeake, Kasey Vanderhoof from Dawson Bryant, Molly Dunlap and Lorian Smith from Fairland, Lilly Lewis and Haley Shimer from Ironton, Marlena McCown from St. Lawrence, Meredith Rogers and Liam Yancy from Rock Hill, Parker Allen and Xathan Haney from South Point and Marley Perry and Ashlee Meadows from Symmes Valley.