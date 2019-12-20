SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Eighty-four-year-old Ken Blevins has always liked helping, and he has no intention of stopping now.
Blevins was honored for his 50 years of service by the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department earlier this week as part of the department’s Christmas dinner at the fire station on County Road 1.
“He’s our safety officer,” said Blake Ridenour, a five-year member of the volunteer fire department. “He’s been active all those years. We’re really proud of him.”
There are some 30 unpaid volunteer firefighters currently serving on the department, including Blevins, Ridenour said.
Blevins got started with the fire department when a buddy asked him to help bring water to some residents without a clean supply of drinking water some five decades ago.
“We have done that several times,” Blevins said of the water runs. “There were a lot of people out there without clean water. It has gotten a lot better over the years.”
Blevins has gone on a lot of fire calls over the years. He has been slowed the past two years after struggling with shingles, but he keeps tabs on the other volunteers via radio.
“When you’re a volunteer, you can be out there for hours on a fire call,” he said.
As the safety officer, Blevins needs to check for downed power lines or those in the path of the blaze during a fire call.
“I’m not planning to retire anytime soon,” Blevins said. “The goal is to help people.”