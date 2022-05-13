IRONTON — Lawrence County has set aside more than $210,000 in federal, community development block grant funds for several projects in Ironton, South Point, Coal Grove and Proctorville.
Projects being funded include: $99,000 for Coal Grove to remove an old wooden stairway at Paul Porter Park, install concrete stairs and add a concession stand; $50,000 for new fencing and a pavilion at Etna Park in Ironton; $33,000 for a pavilion at a neighborhood park in South Point; and $28,300 for improvements at the Proctorville water plant.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to begin work on the projects soon,” said Michelle Throckmorton, community development director at the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
Throckmorton is seeking a release of funds for the four projects.
“We need to get bids,” she said. “We hope to get them started soon.”
In other action during a meeting earlier this week, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners reappointed Bill Nenni and South Point Superintendent Mark Christian to seats on the Lawrence County Airpark Board.
The board also:
Approved a $5,000 donation to the Lawrence County Fair Board.
Approved a $5,000 donation to the Southern Wayne Advocacy Committee at the Wayne National Forest.
Agreed to move next week’s regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to the JROC building in Coal Grove.
