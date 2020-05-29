NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Bob Evans Restaurants is partnering with the National FFA Organization, originally established as Future Farmers of America, to pay homage to Bob Evans’s roots in the farming community while inspiring the next generation of farmers.
The partnership will be centered around Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grants that will give high school students the opportunity to further explore careers in agriculture through experiential learning projects and programming during the school year.
“In the past few months, it’s become increasingly clear the importance of securing the country’s food supply for times like these when we’re met with the unimaginable. The only way that can happen is through continued investment in the people responsible for ensuring we all have wholesome, fresh food to eat — our nation’s valued farmers,” Saed Mohseni, chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants, said in a news release.
“Bob Evans was, first and foremost, a farmer. But, he was also an innovator and entrepreneur,” Mohseni continued. “In supporting the next generation of farmers, we’re celebrating that spirit of innovation that’s in our DNA while helping to ensure a fresh and robust food supply and strong future for families and farmers across the country.”
SAE grant applications open in the fall and more information and details on how to apply will be shared at that time.
“FFA members across the country constantly show how they are leading in their communities,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. “This partnership with Bob Evans is a perfect fit, as it provides resources to help our members continue to be innovative and embrace their entrepreneurial spirit.”
“Our core beliefs are deeply rooted in bringing America’s Farm Fresh to our guests. That comes to life through everything from our hospitality and welcoming farmhouse décor, to the ingredients and dishes on our menu,” Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants, said in the release. “As we begin to reopen our dining rooms, we are excited to welcome guests back to the farm and, through our partnership with FFA, we look forward to helping the next generation of American farmers and celebrating the farming community with our guests and staff.”
Bob Evans Farms and its first restaurant are in Rio Grande, Ohio. A Bob Evans Restaurant is located in South Point in Lawrence County.
For more information on our commitment to FFA, visit www.bobevans.com/ffa and for local restaurant hours, visit www.BobEvans.com. For more information about FFA, visit www.FFA.org.