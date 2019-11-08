PROCTORVILLE — Thirteen teams took to the court for the 27th Annual Bobcat Bash Volleyball Tournament at Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event has grown to be a yearly fall ritual for the campus and community, featuring food, family activities, and, of course, volleyball.
- Bobcat Bash 2019 Champions — Team: XC and the OGS. Captain: Sara Kate Lewis.
- 2nd Place Winners — Team: Sansom’s Spikers. Captain: Tara Sansom ENG1510 instructor.
- 3rd Place Winners — Team: Safe Sets Only. Captain: Brett Curry.