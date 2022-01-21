The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In conjunction with their celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ohio University Southern student organizations are hosting a donation drive through Feb. 17 to support the Bobcat Share Box, pictured, and local food pantries. Donations of non-perishable food items can be made on campus at the Advising Center in the Collins Building and at the Nursing Office in the Academic Building. For more information, contact Lisa Cantrell at cantrell@ohio.edu.

 Submitted photo

