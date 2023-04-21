IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BODY FOUND: Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative employees found the body of a man off Ohio 775 at a cemetery. The man had no identification on him and Dr. Ben Mack, the county coroner, ordered an autopsy.
CHILDREN REMOVED: Two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 3-year old boy, were removed from the home of their mother on Ohio 141, Ironton. Children’s Services earlier this week turned the children over to the boys’ father while the case was under investigation.
VEHICLE STOLEN: A Pedro-area man reported earlier this week that someone stole his vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Altima.
THEFT: A resident of Ohio 650 reported last week that someone took $5,000 from a safe and a chainsaw.
THEFT: A representative of Plibrico in Oak Hill reported last week that someone stole a large cattle gate valued between $2,000 and $3,000.
SUBOXONE FOUND: Two books dropped off for an inmate at the jail last week were found to contain suboxone strips. The case was referred to authorities.
THEFT: A resident who owns a camp site on County Road 21 reported earlier this week that a firearm and a generator were stolen.
GUN STOLEN: A resident of County Road 55 reported earlier this week that someone stole a gun from his residence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested two men after there were complaints one was armed with a gun and another was armed with a knife.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, deputies arrested a man and woman living along County Road 169 on a charge of domestic violence and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a Chesapeake area man and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a Proctorville area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
