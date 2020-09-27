A man was found dead about 8:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, near the 600 block of Township Road 229 in Windsor Township, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
There was no identification on the body, which is described as a light-skinned male between 35 to 45 years old. The body was found on the ground near a vehicle that was parked just off of the road.
There were no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death at the initial investigation of the body, according to the release.
The scene was processed for evidence, and the vehicle was impounded to preserve any evidence. Crime scene technicians will process the vehicle.