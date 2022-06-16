IRONTON — Bond was set at $50,000 in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for an Ashland man charged with rape.
Charles Irvin Carlisle, 19, of the 1700 block of Donna Court, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to the rape of a child under the age of 13. Judge Christen Finley ordered that, were Carlisle able to make bond, that he wear an ankle monitor.
In an unrelated case, bond was set at $40,000 for Brandon Pruitt, 20, of Private Drive 2560, Kitts Hill. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor child or impaired person.
If Pruitt is able to make bond, he is ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
In other cases:
Jerry Lavender, 40, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Brian Webb, 43, of Wilkesville, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of drugs. Bond was set at $10,000.
John Collins, 33, of Ohio 243, South Point, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs. He was released on a $20,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment.
William Wilburn, 47, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would require him to be sentenced to three years in prison with the possibility of early release after serving 18 months in prison. He faces a maximum seven years in prison in the case.
Timothy Murdock, 56, of Private Drive 1737, Kitts Hill, has pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence. The case is set for trial June 30.
