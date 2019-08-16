By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
IRONTON - Bond was set at $500,000 Thursday for an Ironton area man charged with the fatal shooting of a man in Ashland earlier this week, according to Mike Gleichauf, an assistant Lawrence County prosecutor.
Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo set bond during a hearing Thursday for James L. Reed, 47. Reed agreed to waive extradition back to Kentucky to face murder charges. Waldo gave Boyd County authorities 10 days to pick up Reed, who is being held at the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton, Gleichauf said.
Reed is charged with shooting Lawrence D. McCoy, 30, of County Road 7, Ironton, in a domestic dispute in the 3200 block of Central Avenue in Ashland, according to authorities in Ashland.
Authorities obtained a warrant for the arrest of Reed and he was picked up early Wednesday in a residence outside Ironton by Lawrence County sheriff's deputies, Ironton police and county probation and parole officials.
McCoy was indicted earlier this year by Lawrence County officials on charges of intimidation, falsification and resisting arrest. He pleaded innocent to those charges last month in Ironton.
He was placed on bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. McCoy was able to contact Lawrence County probation officials via the ankle monitor, telling them he had been shot. Lawrence County probation officials then notified Ashland police and requested an ambulance be dispatched to take McCoy to King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, according to officials in Lawrence County.
McCoy died at the medical center a short time after being transported there, according to authorities.
The charges against McCoy were dismissed Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.