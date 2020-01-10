Everyone is invited to join a Briggs Lawrence County Public Library book discussion club. Simply check out and read the monthly selection at your favorite branch, then join us on the scheduled day for a lively conversation. Clubs for adults are currently offered at three Briggs Library locations: Ironton, South Point and Proctorville.
The South Point library group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. The club will talk about “Wednesday Sisters” by Meg Waite Clayton at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. For information about participating, contact the South Point library, 317 Solida Road, at 740-377-2288.
The Ironton group will discuss “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry” by Fredrick Backman at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. The group meets at the Ironton library at 2:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Call the Ironton library, 321 S. 4th St., at 740-532-1124.
The Proctorville club meets on the third Thursday of the month at the library, located at 410 Elizabeth St. The book club meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, to talk about “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn. Call 740-886-6697 for information.
Briggs Library’s Chesapeake and Symmes Valley locations do not offer book clubs at this time. Anyone interested in starting a club at one of these locations can contact Chesapeake, 11054 County Road 1, at 740-867-3390 or Symmes Valley, located in the Symmes Valley Multilevel School, 14860 Ohio 141, at 740-643-2086.
Lawrence County residents who don’t have a Briggs Library card are invited to try its streaming service, Hoopla. Anyone who tries the service in January and then gets a Briggs Library card will be put in a drawing for prizes including an Amazon Fire Stick. Visit the library’s website at www.briggslibrary.com or your local Briggs Library for information.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids in grades K-3rd at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m.: Teens (ages 13 to 17) make Sock Penguin at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.: Book Discussion Club talks about “Wednesday Sisters” at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids in grades K-3rd at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids in grades K-3rd at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club (ages 10-17) meets at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Sewing and Quilting Meet-Up at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2:30 p.m.: Book Discussion Club talks about “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry” at the Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd paint a Snow Man in a free Art Class at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13 to 17) make Sock Penguin at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.: Book Discussion Club talks about “The Woman in the Window” at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club (ages 10-17) meets at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.