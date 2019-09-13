The Ironton Friends of the Library is having a Used Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at the Ironton location of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. The sale features a large selection of used books including donated and well-loved former library books as well as magazines, DVDs and other items. Call 740-532-1124 for information.

The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library. Call 740-377-2288 for information.

The Rock Hill Garden Club and Ironton in Bloom will host a Fall Plant Exchange on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Briggs Library's Ironton location. Bring those separated perennials, cuttings, bulbs and seeds to swap for something new for your garden.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Apply for a card for everyone in the family at any Briggs Library location. A picture I.D. and proof of address is required for adults. Custodial adults with a valid library card can apply for children under age 18.

The Briggs Library fall schedule of weekly programs for young children and their caregivers follows.

The Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.

Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.

Music in Motion is an interactive program for children ages 1 to 5 years and their caregivers. Please register for the five-week program by calling or visiting the presenting library. The schedule through Oct. 10 is: 4 p.m. Mondays at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390), 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ironton library (740-532-1124) and 11 a.m. Thursdays at the South Point library (740-377-2288).

The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. For information, or to sign up for a program, call or visit the presenting library. In addition to programs mentioned above, the schedule for Sept. 13 through Sept. 20 is:

n Today at 2 p.m.: TP Paper Pumpkin Craft for adults at the Proctorville library (740-886-6697).

n Monday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9-12) make a T-Shirt Tote Bag and Duct Tape Pencil Pouch at the Symmes Valley library (740-643-2086).

n Monday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.: Art Class (fall apples) for Kids in grades K-3rd at the South Point library (740-377-2288).

n Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.

n Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.: STEM Activities for Kids (ages 7-10) and their parents at the Proctorville library (740-886-6697).

n Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime & Manga Club for kids ages 10-17 at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390).

n Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.: Adults make a Craft Paper Pumpkin at the Symmes Valley library.

n Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m.: Book discussion of "Bleak Landing" by Terrie Todd at the Ironton library (740-532-1124).

n Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the South Point library.

n Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m.: Art Class (fall apples) for Kids in grades K-3rd at the Symmes Valley library.

n Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.: Book discussion of "Something in the Water" by Catherine Steadman at the Proctorville library.

n Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.: Bingo for Fun and Prizes (adults) at the South Point library.

n Thursday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m.: Spanish for Kids at the South Point library.

n Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.

n Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime & Manga Club for kids ages 10-17 at the Ironton library.

n Friday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the Chesapeake library.

