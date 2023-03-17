The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two Boys and Girls Clubs will open this spring in Scioto County, offering kids of all backgrounds an inviting, engaging, and safe space to go after school at no cost to the families. Both clubs will further the organization’s overall mission to empower young people to reach their full potential, which the clubs have been doing for more than 160 years.

Signups are already underway for both clubs. One location recently opened on March 13 at the South Central Ohio Educational Services Center, 522 Glenwood Ave., New Boston, while the start date for the other site at Portsmouth High School, 1225 Gallia St. in Portsmouth, will occur during the month of April; the exact date is yet to be determined.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you