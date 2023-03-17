Two new Boys and Girls Clubs of America are opening in Scioto County, Ohio. Membership is free for students in grades 6-12, and the clubs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character development. While programming can vary by site, each location typically includes opportunities in athletics, the arts, career readiness and leadership.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two Boys and Girls Clubs will open this spring in Scioto County, offering kids of all backgrounds an inviting, engaging, and safe space to go after school at no cost to the families. Both clubs will further the organization’s overall mission to empower young people to reach their full potential, which the clubs have been doing for more than 160 years.
Signups are already underway for both clubs. One location recently opened on March 13 at the South Central Ohio Educational Services Center, 522 Glenwood Ave., New Boston, while the start date for the other site at Portsmouth High School, 1225 Gallia St. in Portsmouth, will occur during the month of April; the exact date is yet to be determined.
Each location will serve up to 45 young people, grades 6-12. The overall organization of the two sites will be known as the Boys and Girls Club of Scioto County; however, each site will operate as the CLUB, the organization’s space for teens.
South Central Ohio Educational Services Center Superintendent Sandy Mers chaired the steering committee that brought the clubs to Scioto County. Mers said working with the national Boys and Girls Clubs team and the Northeast Ohio team has been an amazing process.
“This is such an exciting time for Scioto County,” Mers added, explaining that club staff will offer a caring, structured environment centered on positivity. She said she looks forward to the community’s continued relationship with the club and most importantly, all the ways it will benefit the youth of Scioto County.
A University of Michigan study found that for every dollar invested in a Boys and Girls Club, $9.60 in benefits is returned to the community. This is attributed to the fact that Boys and Girls Clubs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character development. While programming can vary by site, each location typically includes opportunities in athletics, the arts, career readiness and leadership.
Boys and Girls Club Northeast Ohio, the largest Boys and Girls Club organization in Ohio with 50 sites in five counties, was asked by the Ohio Alliance and Boys and Girls Clubs of America to operate the Portsmouth Clubs because it has experience opening new locations and has administrative infrastructure already in place. However, all staff members at the new clubs are being hired locally.
Karen Davis was named director of the club in New Boston, while Brianna Brown will be the club director at Portsmouth High School.
Allen Smith, CEO of the Northeast Ohio clubs, said he and the organization “are excited to be able to do our part in making sure the youth of Scioto County have two great places to go after school.” He said they “looked forward to working with community leaders, the school districts in the county, and others to make this successful.”
Brent Seelmeyer, an Ohio Alliance board member and Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s director of Organizational Development-Metro Services, also added, “I am simply thrilled about the opportunity to begin serving the needs of young people in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. Boys and Girls Clubs are all about opening the door of opportunity to the youth who need us most. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Scioto County will be well positioned to deliver on that promise with the amazing team of staff and volunteers that has been assembled.”
Looking forward to the future, these clubs are expected to welcome younger members once each site is fully established. In the meantime, to learn more or to register for one of the new clubs, visit https://www.bgcneo.org/join-a-club/.
