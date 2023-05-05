PORTSMOUTH — Boys and Girls Clubs of Scioto officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest clubs in New Boston and Portsmouth on April 26.
This carnival-style event was well-attended and held on the grounds of Portsmouth High School.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
PORTSMOUTH — Boys and Girls Clubs of Scioto officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest clubs in New Boston and Portsmouth on April 26.
This carnival-style event was well-attended and held on the grounds of Portsmouth High School.
Several notable speakers and local supporters kicked off the ceremony to a community of well-wishers. These included Portsmouth native Ed Jacobs; Brent Seelmeyer of Boys and Girls Clubs of America; Scioto Club Directors Karen Davis and Briana Brown; Assistant Club Directors Len Collins and Chad Morris; as well as Diane Crumley, director of Clubs for project coordinator Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.
After the ceremonial opening remarks, families spent time enjoying the festivities, including games, bouncy house, obstacle course, and plenty of food. These activities, along with the ceremony, were sponsored by Ed Jacobs & Associates, the Glockner Family of Dealerships, and The Malt Shop.
BGCSC opened its first club in March at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center in New Boston. The second club opened its doors last month at Portsmouth High school.
These clubs currently serve kids in grades 6-12, but they are expected to expand to younger members as each one becomes more established.
There is no cost to join. For more information and/or to sign up, visit https://www.bgcneo.org/join-a-club/
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.