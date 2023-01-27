IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DEADLY WEAPON: An 18-year-old student at Collins Career Center was arrested last week at his home after concerns that he brandished a knife at the vocational school. A sheriff’s deputy charged the Coal Grove area student with illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items and aggravated menacing.
BURGLARY: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ronnie E. Gillispie Jr., 33, of South Point, on a charge of burglary and transported him to jail. A homeowner said a washing machine and a wood-burning stove were stolen.
SEXUAL ABUSE: A 7-year-old girl reported her stepfather abused her but was unsure where the abuse took place.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 74-year-old South Point area man reported earlier this week that someone stole a handgun he kept in his bedroom.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Austin T. Hawthorne, 27, of Township Road 1339, South Point, on a charge of possession of drugs and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 35-year-old Chesapeake area woman on a charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 17-year-old Willow Wood area female on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A Lynn, Massachusetts, couple were arrested on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence following a fight in the Chesapeake area.
