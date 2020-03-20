SOUTH POINT, Ohio — For the past decade, Armstrong has served as a conduit for facilitating donations to more than 200 community feeding programs through their companywide initiative called Breaking Bread, according to a news release. Armstrong customers and employees donate food and money to local Armstrong locations. These resources are then provided to community feeding programs to help stock the shelves in local pantries.
“Hunger is a problem in all of the communities that Armstrong serves,” said Jeff Ross, Armstrong President. “We see the Breaking Bread initiative as a unified focus in helping community feeding programs to have the resources they require to assist our neighbors who are in need.”
Breaking Bread is a four-pronged approach to giving: providing food, money, volunteer time, and raising awareness. Armstrong has donated thousands of branded commercials to promote this need in our communities. The message is communicated to customers on Armstrong’s social media platforms, web and via email, as well as through local programming segments on the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel.
This September, Armstrong will be conducting their third annual “Avenge Hunger Food Drive,” which is a focused effort coinciding with Hunger Action Month, a nationwide push to get people involved in fighting the hunger crisis in America. According to the USDA’s 2019 report, more than 37 million people in the United States struggle with hunger. In the previous two years of the Avenge Hunger Food Drive, the companywide combined collection total has been 82,447 pounds of food and $25,339 in monetary donations.