More than one million items are now available in the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library catalog. No, Briggs Library doesn’t own that many items. The library is a member of the Ohio Valley Library Consortium (OVLC) which welcomed its eighth member last week, the Logan-Hocking County District Library.
Other members of OVLC include the Jackson City Library, the Oak Hill Public Library, the Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library, all in Jackson County, the Portsmouth Public Library in Scioto County, the Meigs County District Public Library, and the Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library in Vinton County.
The combined collections of the eight library systems allow all their patrons to borrow from each other because their catalogs are merged using the same circulation and cataloging software. Individual patron records are exclusive to each library.
All a Briggs Library card holder needs to do is go on the library’s catalog at www.briggslibrary.com to search book, movie and other titles, authors, subjects and keywords. Searches can be filtered further by type of item, audience, location and more. As an added bonus, ebooks and other items available through the Ohio Digital Library also display on first search.
To request an item from any consortium member, the patron simply needs to log in using their 14-digit library card number. The last four digits are the default PIN. Then just click “place hold” for a desired item and the item will be sent to the patron’s home branch or they can specify another location. When the item arrives, the patron will be contacted based on their preferences (phone, email, text).
For assistance, information, or to get a library card, contact any Briggs Library location.
All Library locations will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. All locations will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
Monday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m.: Teen Book Club talks about manga and graphic novels at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Chesapeake library.
- Monday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m.: Kids (K-3) make Christmas ornaments and play holiday games at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.: Teen Book Club talks about manga and graphic novels at the Proctorville library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.: Kids (K-3) make Christmas ornaments and play holiday games at the Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m.: Teen Book Club talks about manga and graphic novels at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving from Briggs Library. All library locations closed.
