Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will close all branches at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and plans to reopen Monday, April 6, with regular hours at all locations.
“This decision was not made lightly, and we are doing this in an abundance of caution based on recommendations from the federal and state governments, CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines regarding prevention of community spread,” said Joe Jenkins, Briggs Library executive director. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our library patrons and the community. As part of the closings, we are suspending all overdue fines through at least June 1 and anything currently checked out will not be due back until April 10. We have also removed any restrictions based on fines for our digital services.”
The library’s online digital services will remain available 24 hours a day through the library’s website at www.briggslibrary.com.
Links to each service are on the right hand side of the library home page. These include:
- Ohio Web Library for academic support and lifelong learning
- Ohio Digital Library (Overdrive) for digital books, audiobooks, magazines and videos
- Hoopla for books, audiobooks, graphic novels, music and videos, 12 checkouts per month
- Lynda.com for professional development and academic support
- Knowledge City for professional development
- A to Z Food America for recipes and cooking techniques
Individual resources may require a library card number and PIN (the last four digits of the card number) as well as an email address to sign up for the various services. Follow the guidelines on each site for specifics. Apps for Ohio Digital Library (Libby) and Hoopla (Hoopla) are available for free download through most device app stores.
Briggs Library will be unable to process any holds for physical items during this time, although patrons can place holds that will be addressed after April 6.
“We want to encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently, avoid close contact as much as you can, stay home if you are sick and don’t travel unless absolutely necessary and be prepared, not scared,” Jenkins said.