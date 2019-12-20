Holidays are a busy time for many of us. Even so, Briggs Lawrence County Public Library invites everyone to take a few minutes to visit the library.
Check out cook books and decorating books to get new ideas for the holidays. Pick up some holiday music CDs to play in the background during your festivities. Select a new novel so you can relax and put your feet up after cooking all day. Pick up a few books and movies to keep the kids busy until it’s time to open gifts.
If you can’t actually visit the library, digital books, movies and music are available through Hoopla and the Ohio Ebook Project. You just need your library card and PIN (last four card digits) to get started.
Begin the new year by planning to attend library activities for everyone from infants to senior citizens. Some of the events for January will be announced next week.
Meanwhile, Briggs Library announces the following changes to its operating hours during the holiday season:
- The Symmes Valley branch of Briggs Library, located in the Symmes Valley Multilevel School, will be closed Monday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Jan. 3. The branch will resume regular hours on Saturday, Jan. 4. The Symmes Valley library’s regular hours are 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
- All Briggs Library locations will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 25 on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 31 on New Year’s Eve, and Wednesday, Jan. 1 on New Year’s Day.
- The Ironton and Proctorville libraries will close at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. The Ironton and South Point libraries will close at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. These locations are usually open later on those days.
- Regular hours, except for the Symmes Valley location, will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Visit the library’s web site, www.briggslibrary.com, and click on the calendar for up-to-date information.