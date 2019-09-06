Courtesy of Tami Jones
Briggs Lawrence County
Public Library
The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library fall schedule of weekly programs for young children and their caregivers begins Monday and features Preschool Storytime, Toddler Time and Music in Motion.
Briggsy, the library's canine mascot says, "Join us for Storytime and Toddler Time. We'll read funny picture books, learn some rhymes, dance to the music, and maybe play a game or two. Then we'll make something really cool at craft time. Come on! Join the fun!"
Preschool Storytime for ages 3 to 5 starts Monday. The weekly schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
Weekly Toddler Time for ages 18 months to 3 years will be back at the Ironton library starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. A second session of Toddler Time has been added at the Chesapeake library at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Toddlers, preschoolers and the grownups who love them are invited for Music in Motion, 45 minutes of moving, grooving, and sensory fun!
The interactive program will focus on sing-and-play recommendations for early literacy which helps to foster gross motor, social and language skill development. So bring your favorite little ones have fun as you sing, giggle and shake.
Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 years starts Monday at three locations. The five-week program schedule is: 4 p.m. Mondays at the Chesapeake library, 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ironton library and 11 a.m. Thursdays at the South Point library.
Registration is required for Music in Motion. Visit or call Chesapeake at 740-867-3390, South Point at 740-377-2288 or Ironton at 740-532-1124.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Contact your local Briggs Library to sign up for a library card. Adults simply need a picture I.D. and proof of address. Parents or guardians with a valid library card can get a card for those under age 18.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. For information, or to sign up for a program, call or visit the presenting library. In addition to programs mentioned above, the schedule for the week of Sept. 9 through Sept. 13 is:
n Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.: "Introduction to HAM Radio: From Across the Street to Outer Space," a presentation at the South Point library (740-377-2288).
n Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11. a.m.: Book Discussion Club at the South Point library.
n Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
n Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Sewing and Quilting at the Symmes Valley library (740-643-2086).
n Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.: TP Paper Pumpkin Craft for adults at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390).
n Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m.: Art Class for Kids featuring fall apples at the Ironton library (740-532-1124).
n Thursday, Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m.: Spanish for Kids at the South Point library.
n Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.: STEM activities for kids ages 7 to 10 and their parents at the Chesapeake library.
n Friday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.: TP Paper Pumpkin Craft for adults at the Proctorville library (740-886-6697).
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.