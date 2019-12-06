Sounds of the holiday season will ring through the stacks of two Briggs Lawrence County Public Library locations thanks to talented members of our community. Everyone is invited to attend.
- The Ironton High School Choir will sing at the Ironton library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
- The Tri-State Mountain Dulcimer Society will perform at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Chesapeake library.
- The popular Celtic-inspired group, Kelley’s Bridge, will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Ironton library. Everyone’s invited to attend.
- The Ohio University Southern Community Band plays at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Ironton library.
- The Girl Scout Troop 2427 Carolers entertain listeners at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Ironton library.
Children of all ages are invited to Briggs Library’s annual children’s Christmas program, “A Visit with Santa,” at 6 p.m. on the following days and locations: Monday at the South Point library, Thursday at the Proctorville library, Monday, Dec. 16, at the Ironton library and Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Chesapeake library.
The Symmes Valley library will host a Children’s Christmas Celebration for ages 4 to 10 at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by a showing of the family movie, “The Grinch,” at 4 p.m.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Chesapeake library.
- Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.: Kids invited to visit with Santa Claus at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.: Book Discussion Club talks about “The Gift” by Cecelia Ahern at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at noon: Board of Trustees meeting at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club (ages 10-17) meeting at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.: Sewing and Quilting Club meets at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.: Teens and Tweens (ages 9-17) decorate Christmas ornaments at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.: Children’s Christmas Celebration (ages 4-10) at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.: Family movie, “The Grinch,” presented at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.: Kids invited to visit with Santa Claus at the Proctorville library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.