IRONTON — Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will remain closed until further notice, due to the extension of the “stay at home” orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor of Ohio, Joe Jenkins, Briggs Library executive director, announced earlier this week.
The current “stay at home” order is set to expire on Friday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. If conditions permit, Briggs Library will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 5. Please check the library’s website and social media pages for future updates.
As part of the closings, Briggs Library has suspended all overdue fines and has extended the checkout period for anything currently checked out to June 1.
Restrictions based on fines or overdue items for digital services have been lifted. The library’s online digital services will remain available 24 hours a day through the library’s website at www.briggslibrary.com.
Links to each service are on the right-hand side of the library home page. These include: Ohio Web Library for academic support and lifelong learning; Ohio Digital Library (Overdrive) for digital books, audiobooks, magazines and videos; Hoopla for books, audiobooks, graphic novels, music and videos; Lynda.com for professional development and academic support; Knowledge City for professional development; and A to Z Food America for recipes and cooking techniques.
Individual resources may require a library card number and PIN (the last four digits of the card number) as well as an email address to sign up for the various services. Follow the guidelines on each site for specifics. Apps for Ohio Digital Library (Libby) and Hoopla (Hoopla) are available for free download through most device app stores.
For difficulties connecting to the catalog or any digital services, please email aut@briggslibrary with your name and library card number, Jenkins said.
Briggs Library will be unable to process any holds for physical items during this time, although patrons can place holds that will be addressed after the library reopens.
“We apologize to our patrons and community. Thank you for your patience,” Jenkins said in a news release.