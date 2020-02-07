The South Point branch of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library is partnering with the AARP to provide free tax preparation assistance. Volunteers for AARP Tax-Aide will be at the South Point library at 317 Solida Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday through April 10. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Briggs Library branches also have a limited number of federal tax forms and instruction books and Ohio tax instruction booklets that are free to the public. Ohio no longer provides the libraries with printed forms.
Forms not provided by the federal and state tax agencies can be printed from library computers for 25 cents per page.
The library’s computers are also available for free for anyone wanting to file their taxes online. Print outs are 25 cents per page. Computers are not available within a half hour of closing time at all Briggs Library locations.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Today at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Ironton library.
- Today at 3 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids (K-3) at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.: Teens (ages 13 to 17) compete in the Chocolate Olympics at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd create Op-Art Hearts in a free Art Class at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.: Book Club talks about “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd create Op-Art Hearts in a free Art Class at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd create Op-Art Hearts in a free Art Class at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Sewing and Quilting Meet-Up at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club (ages 10-17) meets at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m: Adults design a picture frame during Adult Coloring Therapy at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd create Op-Art Hearts in a free Art Class at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make a Valentine Picture Frame at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library
- Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon: Adults learn Valentine Cross Stitch at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd create Op-Art Hearts in a free Art Class at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club (ages 10-17) meets at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.