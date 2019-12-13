Are you looking for holiday music to play at family gatherings and parties? People with Briggs Lawrence County Public Library cards are invited to try the free digital streaming service, Hoopla Digital, to select from thousands of holiday favorites.
Whether your favorite digital streaming device is your phone, computer or the Fire Stick on your TV, you’re sure to find something to please everyone. Over 2,000 Christmas music collections are available.
Contact your local Briggs Library to get started with Hoopla.
Lawrence County residents who don’t have a Briggs Library card will have the opportunity to try Hoopla in January. If you like the service and want to become a regular user, simply sign up for a Briggs Library card. You’ll be entered in a drawing for an Amazon Fire Stick. Details will be announced in coming weeks.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.: Kids invited to visit with Santa Claus the Ironton library.
- Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.: Ohio University Southern Campus Community Band plays a Christmas concert at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.: Art Class for Kids (K-3) at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.: Girl Scout Troop 2427 Carolers sing at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.: Kids invited to visit with Santa Claus the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library meeting at the Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.: Book Discussion Club talks about “Christmas Joy Ride” by Melody Carlson at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club (ages 10-17) meeting at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.